Hamas spokesperson: Israel is trying to manipulate certain clauses of ceasefire agreement

The spokesperson for the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, says that the Israeli regime is attempting deception and manipulation of certain clauses in the ceasefire agreement.

Following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement, Hazem Qasim said today that the Israeli regime is trying to exploit clauses related to the list of prisoners and withdrawal from Gaza and is evading discussion of these matters.

He emphasized that the key issue is creating field conditions for the exchange of prisoners.

Qasim said that the ceasefire agreement meant the end of the brutal war against the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, through an official statement, Hamas announced early this morning that a ceasefire agreement had been reached during negotiations in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

The indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel began on Monday, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, aimed at reviewing US President Donald Trump’s 20-clause ceasefire proposal.

Following the ceasefire announcement, Arab and Israeli media reported at noon local time that the first phase of the ceasefire had begun. However, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly denied the implementation and said that it would only proceed after approval by the Israeli cabinet.