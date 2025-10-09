Rising Islamophobia in Australia: Government Envoy Warns of Social and Psychological Consequences

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A new report by Aftab Malik, Australia’s Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia, has revealed a sharp rise in discrimination and hatred toward Muslims across the country in recent years. Published in September 2025, the report describes Islamophobia as a “widespread and, in some cases, alarming” phenomenon, stressing that geopolitical factors such as the September 11 attacks and the Gaza war have significantly intensified the trend.

Citing research and statistical data, Malik notes that Australian Muslims, particularly hijab-wearing women, are most frequently targeted by verbal and physical abuse. Figures from the Islamophobia Register Australia show that 92 percent of victims suffer from anxiety, depression, and long-term psychological trauma.

According to the 2024 Social Cohesion Map survey, one in three Australians holds negative views toward Muslims, a figure that has increased from the previous year. Malik’s report identifies negative media coverage, divisive political rhetoric, and the “securitization of Islam” as key drivers of the rise in Islamophobia.

To address the issue, Malik has proposed 54 recommendations, including the creation of a National Framework for Combating Racism and Promoting Coexistence within the education system. He emphasizes the importance of accurate education about Islam and the shared values of the Abrahamic faiths, arguing that awareness and education can strengthen social belonging.

The report concludes that Australia’s experience could serve as a valuable example for countries such as Singapore, which prioritize social harmony and support for vulnerable communities. Malik warns that Islamophobia undermines not only respect and coexistence but also national unity, reminding that “social cohesion is not a fixed destination, but a continuous journey” that requires the commitment and participation of all sectors of society.

**************

End/ 345