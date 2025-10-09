Alarming Surge in Islamophobic Attacks Across the UK Amid Official Silence

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Following the recent arson attack on a mosque in Peacehaven, investigations have revealed a disturbing wave of Islamophobic incidents sweeping across the United Kingdom in September 2025. Despite the severity of these assaults, the British government and major national media have remained largely silent.

According to the advocacy group Documenting Oppression Against Muslims (DOAM), at least twelve anti-Muslim hate crimes were recorded across the country during September, ranging from mosque arsons to verbal and physical assaults on Muslims. The report, shared on the social media platform X and viewed over 187,000 times, failed to gain traction in mainstream media, and the government did not convene any emergency meeting in response.

Among the documented incidents were the vandalism of the Epsom Islamic Centre in Surrey, verbal abuse of a Muslim mother in Coventry, smashing of windows at the Alaaf Mosque in Manchester, an attack on a Muslim girl in Scotland, and the throwing of blood and a pig’s head outside a Muslim family’s home in Essex. Other cases included anti-Muslim graffiti, the painting of the Cross of St. George on mosques and Muslim-owned cars, and assaults on Muslim children in Birmingham.

Observers attribute this surge in hate crimes to years of hostile political rhetoric and media portrayals that have dehumanized Muslims, alongside the growing influence of far-right movements. Although the government pledged funding in April 2025 to combat anti-Muslim hate, critics argue that without genuine political will and concrete measures, such promises remain purely symbolic.

Analysts stress that the UK government must take decisive action against hate crimes and treat Muslims as equal citizens, while the media should avoid perpetuating bias and report the suffering of victims of all faiths with fairness and integrity.

