Austrian Islamic Community Council’s Open Letter: Hijab Ban and Discriminatory Rhetoric Infringe on Religious Freedom

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Community Council of Austria (Islamische Glaubensgemeinschaft in Österreich) has issued an open letter to the Austrian Chancellor and federal government members, strongly criticizing recent political rhetoric and legislation surrounding social integration, particularly the proposed ban on hijabs for girls under 14.

The Council condemned the discriminatory discourse that has become prevalent in political circles, arguing that such measures and rhetoric not only damage social cohesion but also erode trust in state institutions.

In the letter, addressed directly to Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the Council’s president, Mr. Mohi al-deen, expressed growing concerns among the Muslim population of Austria regarding the current political direction.

He emphasized that the tone of the political discourse and the government’s legislative messages are leading to increasing anxiety within the Muslim community. According to Mohi al-deen, these approaches are not merely theoretical, but carry direct social and security implications.

Mohi al-deen pointed out the significant role of political language in shaping public opinion, highlighting that discriminatory rhetoric directly impacts the sense of security, trust in government institutions, and the social participation of minorities, especially when the belonging of a religious minority to the nation is frequently questioned.

The letter also referenced the findings of Austria's Integration Barometer, which shows that Muslim women face the most negative public evaluations.

He stressed that these findings reflect public perceptions, not objective realities regarding social coexistence or the level of Muslim participation in society.

He warned that politically using these data without nuance only strengthens stereotypes and fuels feelings of alienation among Muslims.

Furthermore, the letter highlighted the growing atmosphere of insecurity, noting an increase in attacks and threats against religious centers.

The Council warned that discussions portraying entire groups of people as problematic only escalate psychological insecurity and social tensions.

In conclusion, the Council affirmed that Muslims are an integral part of Austrian society, contributing across all social sectors. It called on the government to strengthen this reality through political discourse rather than undermining it.

The Islamic Community Council of Austria expressed its willingness to engage in dialogue and urged the government to view the letter as a step toward fostering a responsible, forward-thinking discourse that upholds the dignity and rights of all citizens.