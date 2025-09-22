Thousands protest in Vienna against Israeli aggression in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian community in Austria, in collaboration with around 70 Austrian institutions, organizations, activists, civil society groups, and charities as well as Mission of the State of Palestine in Austria organized on Saturday one of the largest popular demonstrations of its kind.

Thousands of people filled the streets of Vienna to denounce the Israeli aggression on Gaza, in one of the largest protests held in the Austrian capital since the war began.

The march, wound its way to the Austrian parliament where demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and chanted: “Stop the genocide”, “Free Palestine”, and “Boycott Israel”.

Protesters carried Palestinian flags and banners condemning the war on Gaza as genocide, demanding an end to the occupation, freedom, independence, and international recognition of Palestine

Organizers stated that this historic popular movement reflects a significant shift in Austrian and European public opinion regarding the Palestinian cause. They noted growing solidarity and increasing calls to immediately stop the war and hold perpetrators accountable.

Protesters emphasized Palestine as a humanitarian crisis, calling on the world to urgently protect Gaza’s civilians and end the violence immediately.

The demonstration was described as a “cry of human conscience” from the heart of Vienna — a clear message to decision-makers that the Palestinian cause is no longer a distant issue, but one that now holds a prominent place in European public discourse. Protesters declared that global silence in the face of genocide is no longer acceptable.

......................

End/ 257