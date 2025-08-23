Activists protest outside BRP Rotax factory in Austria, denounce arms trade with Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pro-Palestinian activists protested outside the BRP Rotax factory in the Austrian city of Wels on Friday, denouncing the company’s supply of drone engines to “Israel”.

Protesters gathered in front of the plant to protest the delivery of engines to Israeli defense companies for use in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Some protesters blocked the facility’s entrances, while others climbed to the roof and unfurled a Palestinian flag and a banner that read “Stop the genocide.”

In a statement, Palestine Solidarity Austria said drones powered by BRP Rotax engines had been used in what it described as Israel’s genocide against Gaza.

The group accused Austria of violating international law and fueling war through such arms trade, urging the Vienna government to immediately halt all military cooperation with “Israel.”

