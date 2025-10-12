  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Europe

Thousands Rally in Vienna Demanding Sanctions on Israel

12 October 2025 - 13:51
News ID: 1737682
Source: Agencies
Thousands Rally in Vienna Demanding Sanctions on Israel

Thousands of demonstrators in Vienna called for sanctions on Israel over alleged genocide in Gaza. The protest, supported by over 50 civil society organizations, moved toward government offices demanding action. Slogans and banners emphasized solidarity with Palestine and condemnation of Israeli policies.

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday evening, thousands gathered in Vienna, the capital of Austria, to show support for Palestine and demand sanctions against “Israel” for alleged acts of genocide committed in the Gaza Strip over the past two years.

The demonstration was organized with the involvement of over 50 civil society groups, all expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and denouncing the crimes of the Israeli occupation.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and carried signs urging sanctions on Israel, while chanting slogans such as “Boycott Israel” and “Europe funds, Israel bombs.”

The march later proceeded to the street where the offices of Austria’s chancellor, foreign ministry, and presidency are located. There, demonstrators called on the Austrian government to take decisive action and impose sanctions on the Israeli regime.

/129

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha