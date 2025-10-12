Thousands Rally in Vienna Demanding Sanctions on Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday evening, thousands gathered in Vienna, the capital of Austria, to show support for Palestine and demand sanctions against “Israel” for alleged acts of genocide committed in the Gaza Strip over the past two years.

The demonstration was organized with the involvement of over 50 civil society groups, all expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and denouncing the crimes of the Israeli occupation.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and carried signs urging sanctions on Israel, while chanting slogans such as “Boycott Israel” and “Europe funds, Israel bombs.”

The march later proceeded to the street where the offices of Austria’s chancellor, foreign ministry, and presidency are located. There, demonstrators called on the Austrian government to take decisive action and impose sanctions on the Israeli regime.

/129