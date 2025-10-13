Gaza Prepares for Major Prisoner Exchange Amid Fragile Ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: At midnight on Monday, rows of buses lined the street outside the International Committee of the Red Cross offices in Deir al-Balah, as Gaza prepared for a significant captive exchange seen as a fragile step toward relief following nearly two years of mass violence.

Palestinian sources confirmed that the lists for the exchange had been finalized and that the first transfers were scheduled to begin at 08:00 local time.

According to the Palestinian Quds Network, Israeli captives will be released in two waves at 08:00 and 10:00, while Palestinian prisoners are expected to be freed at 10:00.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hamas will release 20 living Israeli captives and the remains of 28 others. In return, Israel will free approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

The release package includes nearly 250 Palestinians serving long-term sentences and around 1,700 individuals detained during Israel’s recent military campaign in Gaza, according to families and officials.

Red Cross teams have been verifying identities and preparing transportation to move the released captives from Gaza to a military reception area south of the occupied territories.

Preparations are underway in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, where buses are stationed outside the Red Cross offices ahead of the prisoner-hostage exchange scheduled for the morning.

Hamas security forces have been deployed throughout the Gaza Strip to maintain order and confront armed groups and suspected collaborators accused of exploiting the current instability.

The exchange coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the region for a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, focused on advancing the ceasefire process.

Trump, who declared the war over before leaving Washington, is expected to arrive in Israel shortly after the prisoner releases.

Mediators say the deal includes phased military withdrawals, international security arrangements, and a transition in Gaza’s governance aimed at preventing further atrocities.

Despite these developments, many Palestinians remain doubtful that such measures will guarantee their long-term rights and dignity. /129