Oslo rally demands Israel’s suspension from international football

AhlulBayt News Agency: One of the tensest and politically charged football matches in recent memory took place on Saturday as Norway hosted Israel in a FIFA World Cup qualifier under unprecedented security measures.

Police imposed a heavy anti-terror cordon around Ullevaal Stadion, with reinforced patrols amid calls for pro-Palestinian protests against Israel’s participation, as footage shows.

Authorities described the operation as the most high-security sports event in Norway since the 1994 Winter Olympics.

Before the match, several thousand people marched peacefully from Oslo’s city centre to a stage near the stadium with placards reading 'Red card to Israel', in a rally organized by the Palestine Committee in Norway and other solidarity groups. Demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and placards demanding that Israel be suspended from international football over alleged violations of international law.

Proceeds from the match were donated to Doctors Without Borders for humanitarian work in Gaza.

