Israeli analysts: Hamas remains governing authority in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Zionist analysts described the deployment of Hamas security and order forces in Gaza’s streets following the ceasefire as a sign of the group’s continued stability and authority in the region.

The Zionist analysts confirmed the failure of Israel’s war objectives against the Gaza Strip, admitting that the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has endured as both an organization and a governing authority.

Avi Issacharoff, an expert with the Zionist daily Yedioth Ahronoth, told Israel’s Channel 12 that the Israeli cabinet’s top goal — to topple Hamas’s rule and authority in Gaza — has not been achieved, as the movement remains the main power in the territory.

The Zionist analyst added, “In the wake of the ceasefire, Hamas forces are present in the streets, armed and deployed. Hamas has maintained its position as a power center — a reality we now live with.”

Meanwhile, Zionist analyst and writer Haim Levinson stated, “Hamas has endured as an organized entity, and this is an established fact. From the beginning to the end of the war, the group remained organized with disciplined forces and did not collapse despite two difficult years.”

Reserve major general Yitzhak Brik, a military analyst for the Zionist regime, also told Israel’s i24 channel: “The Israeli army failed to defeat Hamas. We have lost the world’s support, and we are losing Israel’s ability to confront the growing threats surrounding us. The war is over — and Hamas will not be disarmed.”

In the same context, Doron Kadosh, a Zionist journalist and analyst, told Israel’s i24 channel: “The war effectively ended without the disarmament of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Hamas remains an active organization with its leadership intact, and its tunnels and control over Gaza persist.”

He added, “Hamas has regained full control over all areas of Gaza in the absence of any alternative force.” Kadosh stressed that Hamas has made no clear commitment to disarmament, to halting weapons production, or to stopping tunnel construction.



/1296