Israel-Backed Militias Kill Well-Known Palestinian Journalist 'Saleh alJafarawi' Amid Ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Armed gangs backed by Israel have killed a well-known Palestinian journalist and social media figure in southern Gaza City, just as a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel was taking effect to end the regime’s war on the Strip.

Saleh al-Ja'frawi was murdered along with several others by outlawed militias linked to the Daghmash family in Gaza City's al-Sabra neighborhood on Sunday while he was reporting from the area.

Ja'frawi was a vocal supporter of the resistance and a resilient voice for Gaza, having covered the Israeli regime’s war for 735 consecutive days.

He survived bombings and propaganda campaigns, only to be assassinated by criminal operatives allegedly recruited to serve Israeli interests.

The journalist was abducted and executed by the Daghmash militia—groups reportedly unleashed by the occupation to spread chaos, suppress truth, and intimidate returning residents following the U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

These collaborators have been attacking civilians and journalists, looting equipment, and committing violence in broad daylight, while Gaza continues to suffer from two years of war and ethnic cleansing.

A political analyst from Gaza tweeted that Israel is attempting to incite civil war in Gaza through its proxy criminal gangs.

Muhammad Shehada, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, stated that Israel is encouraging these gangs—some affiliated with Daesh (ISIL)—to provoke conflict with Hamas and destabilize the region.

According to a militia commander interviewed by Israel’s Kan News, most of these gangs have now moved roughly 400 meters beyond the so-called yellow line, effectively blocking access to the area.

