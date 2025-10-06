Amnesty International Demands Taliban to Immediate Release of Shia Journalist

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a statement issued late on October 4, the organization urged the Taliban to stop their ongoing propaganda campaign against smear Ansari.

The statement also stressed the need for his immediate and unconditional release from Taliban custody.

Amnesty International warned that, in four years of Taliban rule over Afghanistan, their justice system has become a tool to silence and crush critical journalists and social activists.

The group pointed to Ansari's unfair trial, which led to an 18-month prison sentence, and made it clear that no journalist should be jailed for doing their job.

Amnesty called on the Taliban to ensure Ansari is treated according to international standards until his release. This includes providing proper medical care, a defense lawyer, and chances to meet his family.

It is notable that, Mehdi Ansari, a Shia reporter for the Afghan News Agency, was arrested by Taliban in Kabul on October 6, 2024. On January 2, 2025, a Kabul primary court sentenced him to one and a half years in prison for "propaganda against the Islamic Emirate." Just three days ago, while he is still in jail, a video of his confession was posted on the Facebook page "Sedaye Hindukush," a media outlet close to the Taliban.