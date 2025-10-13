Prisoner exchange between Hamas, Israeli regime begins

AhlulBayt News Agency: Prisoner exchange between the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and the Israeli regime has started.

According to Al Jazeera, the Red Cross announced that it had received seven living Israeli captives and is to facilitate the release process in accordance with the recent ceasefire agreement.

The Al-Qassam Brigades said that they handed over seven Israeli captives to the Red Cross.

The majority of Palestinian prisoners expected to be released today are from the city of Khan Younis.

On October 7, 2023, the Israeli regime launched a war against the Gaza Strip, and it was compelled to reach an agreement with Hamas for a prisoner exchange.

