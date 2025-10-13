Hamas to release Israeli captives through ICRC

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas will be releasing the living Israeli captives, as well as the bodies of Israeli captives it was able to retrieve. It will happen through the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The captives will be taken to an Israeli military base inside Gaza, where they will receive their first medical checkup. They will then be transported to occupied Palestine, where they will be united with their families – and possibly meet US President Donald Trump, Al Jazeera reported.

As far as the Palestinians are concerned, it’s a bit more complicated. Some will be released to the occupied West Bank.

Trump will be arriving in occupied Palestine, meeting with the families of captives, addressing the Knesset, and then going to Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, where he has summoned the leaders of more than 20 countries.

There, he will sign his “peace in the Middle East plan” which talks about the region, not just Gaza.

