Extremist Jewish settlers torch Palestinian car, storm areas in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: A horde of extremist Jewish settlers attacked Beitin town in eastern Ramallah and set fire to a Palestinian car at dawn Tuesday.

According to local sources, settlers torched a car belonging to the family of martyr Saji Darwish in Beitin town.

The sources also reported that a large number of settlers rallied at the town’s entrances under military escort.

In southern Nablus, a group of armed settlers in vehicles stormed at dawn a Palestinian agricultural area on the outskirts of Jurish village.

Other settlers stormed the Palestinian hamlet of Samra in the northern Jordan Valley, causing panic among the residents.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces imposed a curfew on the Palestinian citizens living in the area of al-Ras cemetery in al-Khalil City, banning their movement between neighborhoods, amid raids on homes.



