Israeli forces martyr young Palestinian in Nablus raid

AhlulBayt News Agency: A young Palestinian man was martyred on Sunday morning after Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed al-Ein refugee camp in Nablus and opened fire on him.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces surrounded a house belonging to the Mabrouk family in the camp before shooting the young man, critically wounding him.

Red Crescent paramedics evacuated the victim, who had been shot during the raid. Despite emergency efforts, he was pronounced dead at the hospital due to severe bleeding.

The martyr was identified as Majed Dawoud. He succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and limbs.

A health official in Nablus stated that Israeli forces prevented paramedics from administering first aid to Dawoud, leaving him to bleed for over thirty minutes before allowing his transfer to the hospital.

