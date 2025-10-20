  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Israeli forces martyr young Palestinian in Nablus raid

20 October 2025 - 08:32
News ID: 1740551
Source: Palestine Info
Israeli forces martyr young Palestinian in Nablus raid

Israeli occupation forces raided al-Ein refugee camp in Nablus and fatally shot young Palestinian Majed Dawoud. Despite emergency efforts, he died from severe bleeding after paramedics were delayed by Israeli troops.

AhlulBayt News Agency: A young Palestinian man was martyred on Sunday morning after Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed al-Ein refugee camp in Nablus and opened fire on him.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces surrounded a house belonging to the Mabrouk family in the camp before shooting the young man, critically wounding him.

Red Crescent paramedics evacuated the victim, who had been shot during the raid. Despite emergency efforts, he was pronounced dead at the hospital due to severe bleeding.

The martyr was identified as Majed Dawoud. He succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and limbs.

A health official in Nablus stated that Israeli forces prevented paramedics from administering first aid to Dawoud, leaving him to bleed for over thirty minutes before allowing his transfer to the hospital.

/129

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha