Palestinian youth succumbs to injuries from Israeli gunfire in Nablus

AhlulBayt News Agency: An 18-year-old Palestinian, Mohammed Ahmed Abu Haneen, succumbed to injuries on Friday morning sustained during an Israeli military raid on the Askar al-Jadeed refugee camp, east of Nablus.

Palestinian sources reported that Israeli occupation troops raided the camp on Thursday evening, sparking confrontations with residents.

During the assault, Israeli occupation soldiers fired live ammunition, hitting Abu Haneen in the back. He was critically wounded and later succumbed to his injuries the following morning.

