Israel confiscates over 70 dunams near Nablus

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission revealed Sunday that Israeli occupation authorities have illegally confiscated 70.147 dunams of Palestinian near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank’s northern part, under a military order citing what the army dubbed as “security and military purposes.”

The Commission stated via its official website, that “the Israeli occupation authorities seized 70 dunams (1 dunam equals 1,000 square meters) and 147 square meters of land through a military and security seizure order. The land belongs to the villages of Qaryut, Al-Lubban Al-Sharqiya, and Al-Sawiya in the Nablus governorate.”

It explained that the purpose of the seizure is “to establish a buffer zone around the Eli settlement.”

The Commission added that while the order includes a clause allowing for objections within one week of its issuance, the date on the military order is September 21, 2025—“meaning the occupying state published the order only after the objection period had already expired.”

It added that since the beginning of 2025, Israel has issued 53 seizure orders for various military purposes, marking a significant uptick in the use of such orders to take over Palestinian land.

In data released to mark the second anniversary of the ongoing war, the Commission stated that Israeli authorities have seized 55,000 dunams of land and established 25 buffer zones around settlements over the past two years.

