Israeli forces arrest 19 Palestinians across West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces arrested 19 Palestinians, including three minors, during multiple raids across the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported on Sunday.

In Tubas, Israeli occupation forces detained four Palestinians, including two minors aged 16, according to the Director of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) in Tubas, Kamal Bani Odeh. He said that one of the detainees was taken to pressure his son into turning himself in.

They also raided the family homes of several prisoners, wreaking havoc and causing destruction.

Israeli forces withdrew from the city of Tubas following a large-scale military operation that lasted for hours and caused extensive damage to citizens’ property.

In Salfit, four Palestinians were detained after Israeli forces raided and searched their homes. Following the detentions, the forces closed the city’s northern entrance, obstructing the movement of residents.

In the village of Deir Abu Masha’al, west of Ramallah, Israeli soldiers detained three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old teenager, after raiding and searching their homes.

Meanwhile, in the town of Sanniriya, south of Qalqilya, Israeli forces detained two brothers after raiding and searching their home. The brothers are siblings of prisoner Osama Younis, who was released and deported to Egypt as part of the latest prisoner exchange deal.

Earlier this morning, the occupation forces detained six Palestinians in the governorate of Nablus, bringing the total number of Palestinians detained across the West Bank today to 19.

