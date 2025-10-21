Palestinian lawyer faces severe health crisis in Israeli prison

AhlulBayt News Agency: Detained lawyer Azmi Nader Abu Hilal (31) from Dura town, south of Hebron, held in Israeli occupation‘s Ofer Prison, is facing a serious health deterioration due to a severe scabies infection contracted more than six months ago, amidst a deliberate refusal by the Israeli occupation prison administration to provide him with the necessary treatment.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club reported on Monday that Abu Hilal’s health condition is extremely concerning, with deep ulcers and evident skin deformities appearing on his body. The club noted that the prison administration continues to ignore his repeated appeals for medical care.

The club added that the occupation prison administration’s suppression units assaulted the prisoner last September after he protested the ongoing medical neglect, which exacerbated his injuries. The club highlighted that Abu Hilal’s case is a model for the catastrophic health reality experienced by hundreds of prisoners infected with scabies, which has turned into a systematic torture tool inside the occupation prisons.

The club held the occupation authorities responsible for the “slow killing” of prisoners as a result of the deliberate and systematic policy of medical neglect.

