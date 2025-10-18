Gaza officials confirm torture, organ theft in returned corpse

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) has strongly condemned the brutal torture and mutilation of Palestinian martyrs’ bodies by Israeli forces, describing the acts as “comprehensive war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Medical reports indicate that many of the 120 bodies returned to Gaza under the ceasefire agreement showed signs of torture and execution, including gunshot wounds to the head.

In its Friday statement, the PFLP said these atrocities reflect Israel’s deep moral collapse and its continued efforts to dehumanize Palestinians, even after death.

The group added that the deliberate disfigurement and erasure of identities reveal a “Nazi-like, fascist mentality” aimed at hiding evidence and avoiding accountability.

While Palestinian resistance groups uphold ethical standards in handling captives and remains, the PFLP said the Israeli occupation continues its savage violations, including torture, mutilation, and identity erasure.

The statement called for urgent, independent international documentation of all cases of abuse and demanded immediate arrest warrants and prosecution of Israeli officials involved.

Under the ceasefire deal, 400 Palestinian bodies are to be returned in exchange for deceased Israeli captives. So far, 120 bodies have been handed over.

Disturbing evidence has emerged showing signs of torture and field executions of those returned.

Palestinian officials and medical sources confirmed that some bodies showed signs of torture, execution, or being crushed by tanks. Others were missing limbs.

Gaza’s Government Media Office confirmed that many of the bodies, still unidentified, bore “conclusive evidence of field executions and brutal torture.”

Dr. Ismail al-Thawabta, head of the media office, said Israeli forces had stolen organs from the bodies of Palestinian detainees returned to Gaza.

He reported that dozens of bodies delivered near Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis were mutilated and missing vital parts such as eyes, limbs, and internal organs.

“When we examined the bodies, we found missing parts—half bodies, headless corpses, bodies without eyes or internal organs,” he said.

Mohammed Zaqout, director of Gaza’s hospitals, also confirmed “clear signs of torture” on the returned bodies.

“One body had a rope around the neck, blindfolds on the eyes, and bound hands. It was sent to us in that condition,” Zaqout said from southern Gaza.

He added that many bodies were unrecognizable, and only six of the deceased Palestinian prisoners returned from Israel have been identified so far.

The PFLP also highlighted the ongoing suffering of Palestinian prisoners, especially those from Gaza, who face systematic torture, medical neglect, and severe abuse in Israeli prisons.

The group called for the creation of effective international judicial mechanisms beyond traditional inquiry committees to issue immediate arrest warrants for Israeli officials responsible.

“The evidence is overwhelming and seen by the world,” the PFLP stated, warning that “these crimes will not go unpunished and will not fade with time.”

The group pledged to pursue justice for all victims and hold perpetrators accountable.

Palestinian prisoners have reported horrific conditions, especially during the past two years of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Reports from prisoner rights groups and the United Nations have documented systematic abuse, including beatings, starvation, denial of visits, and medical neglect.

