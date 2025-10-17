Hamas: Netanyahu stalling implementation of ceasefire agreement

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has blamed the Israeli regime for deliberately delaying the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

According to Al Jazeera, Hamas said in a statement that Netanyahu’s threats and remarks about postponing the reopening of the Rafah crossing and reducing the entry of humanitarian aid reflect his fascist cabinet’s policy of punishing the Palestinian people in Gaza and manipulating the humanitarian situation for political purposes.

The statement added that the return of Israeli captives’ bodies may take some time, as some are buried in tunnels destroyed by Israeli forces, while others remain under the rubble of bombed buildings.

Hamas stressed that it has already handed over the bodies it had to the Red Cross, but recovering the remaining ones requires specialized equipment.

The movement reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement and to handing over all remaining bodies, while blaming Netanyahu for delaying and failing to honor the deal.