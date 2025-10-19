ICC rejects request to cancel Netanyahu’s arrest warrant

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Criminal Court (ICC) has rejected an appeal filed by the Israeli occupation to cancel two arrest warrants it issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The Israeli request came days after the signing of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, reflecting “Israel”‘s attempt to exploit the cessation of hostilities to escape the consequences of the genocide committed by its forces in Gaza.

The occupation had asked the court last May to cancel the two arrest warrants, and the court rejected the Israeli request on July 16, determining that there was “no legal basis” to cancel the warrants until the issue of jurisdiction was resolved.

A week later, “Israel” attempted to appeal the ruling, but the judges ruled on Friday that “the case, as framed by Israel, was not subject to appeal.”

....................

End/ 257