Netanyahu admitted to hospital

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to a hospital on Wednesday after suffering with a residual respiratory tract inflammation.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the circumstances leading to Netanyahu’s admission to the emergency department remained unclear.

Meanwhile, the Hebrew news site Walla stated that the Prime Minister had lost consciousness at his home in Caesarea, falling and hitting his head forcefully on the ground.

Netanyahu’s office released an official statement indicating that Netanyahu is being treated for tracheitis. It confirmed that, on his personal physician’s recommendation, he has canceled all his remaining commitments for the day and will rest at his residence.

The statement further assured that a medical team is closely monitoring him to ensure his stability. However, it provided no additional details about his condition or the expected duration of his treatment.

