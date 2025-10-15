Netanyahu appears in court as corruption trial resumes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared before court for a new hearing in his long-running trial on a number of corruption charges.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, Netanyahu arrived at the Tel Aviv District Court as his criminal trial resumed on Wednesday.

This came after US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Israeli President Isaac Herzog during his speech at the Knesset to grant Netanyahu a pardon.

Israel's president has authority to pardon convicted criminals if there are unusual circumstances presented.

The hearing has prompted a coordinated political effort by senior Likud figures advocating for the cancellation of the case altogether.

In a display of solidarity ahead of the approaching Likud primaries, several ministers and Knesset members arrived at the courthouse to support Netanyahu, publicly asserting that the trial should be annulled.

Trump reiterated his call to “forgive Netanyahu” on Monday, emphasizing the need for a closure to the longstanding cases against him.

Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of accepting luxury gifts valued at over 700,000 shekels ($210,000) from affluent individuals in exchange for political favors.

The prime minister is also confronted with two additional cases involving allegations of attempting to influence media coverage in his favor through two Israeli media outlets.

Netanyahu denies fraud, bribery and breach of trust charges

He also faces an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Under Israeli law, Netanyahu is not required to resign unless convicted by the regime's high court, a process that could take several months.

