Criminal Trump threatens to order Israel to return to Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: U.S. terrorist President Donald Trump has warned that he may instruct the Israeli regime to re-enter Gaza if Hamas refuses to accept a plan he claims is designed to end Tel Aviv’s ongoing military campaign in the coastal enclave.

In a phone interview with CNN on Wednesday, Trump declared, “Israel will return to those streets as soon as I say the word.”

He further stated that, if given the opportunity, the regime would inflict as much destruction on Gaza as it possibly could.

Trump’s comments ignored the fact that the Israeli regime has already killed over 67,938 Palestinians—most of them women and children—and devastated nearly the entire territory in what has been widely described as a genocidal war.

