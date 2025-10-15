Iranian ambassador to Russia mocks attempt to compare Trump to Cyrus

AhlulBayt News Agency: A ceremony commemorating the 2,550th anniversary of the world's first human rights charter (The Cyrus Cylinder) was held in Moscow, attended by various ambassadors and cultural enthusiasts.

Hosted by the Russian State University of Cinematography (VGIK) on Tuesday, the event saw Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali mock those who referred to US President Donald Trump as Cyrus the Great.

Jalali emphasized the significance of the ancient Iranian human rights charter, which embodies values such as freedom, tolerance, and human dignity, contrasting it with the modern Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted in December 1948.

He highlighted the historical gap between Eastern and Western civilizations regarding human rights, noting that the concept of freedom, including religious and cultural freedoms, was recognized by Iranians long ago.

Jalali criticized the notion of equating Trump with Cyrus the Great, saying that one cannot support a figure responsible for the deaths of thousands in Gaza while claiming to advocate for human rights.

He called for respect for both individual and collective rights, underscoring the peaceful coexistence of various religious communities in Iran.

The event also featured remarks from the Tajik ambassador, who celebrated the historical significance of the Cyrus Cylinder, which laid the foundations for modern legal systems.

The ceremony included cultural performances and an exhibition of Iranian and Tajik handicrafts and books, reinforcing the importance of cultural heritage and cooperation.

...................

End/ 257