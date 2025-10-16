Iran slams UAE’s “baseless” claim over Persian Gulf Islands at NAM meeting

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian delegate has voiced strong regret over what he described as a “baseless and repetitive” territorial claim by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) concerning three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf, raised during a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) foreign ministers in Uganda.

According to IRNA, Mohammad Hassannejad Pirkouhi, Director General for International Peace and Security at Iran’s Foreign Ministry and a member of the Iranian delegation, said on Wednesday that it was “regrettable” for the UAE representative to use the NAM platform — which is intended to foster solidarity and mutual understanding among member states — to repeat a claim that is “completely irrelevant to the meeting’s agenda.”

Reaffirming Iran’s full and permanent sovereignty over the Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa islands, Pirkouhi stressed that any challenge to Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty is totally unacceptable and void of any legal basis.

He called on regional countries to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and urged the UAE to instead prioritize promoting cooperation and good neighborly relations. Pirkouhi also emphasized the importance of confronting what he termed “the main threat to the region and humanity — the expansionist and warmongering policies of the genocidal Israeli regime.”

