Photos: Unveiling Ceremony of the Book "Being Iranian Is an Honor" Held at Iran House of Humanities

According to the International AhlulBayt News Agency – ABNA – The unveiling ceremony of the book Being Iranian Is an Honor was held at noon on Monday, October 13, 2025, at the Iran House of Humanities. The event was attended by Mehdi Chamran, Chairman of Tehran City Council; Mohammad Amin Tavakkolizadeh, Deputy for Social and Cultural Affairs of Tehran Municipality; Hojjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Zou’alem, Head of the Second Step of the Revolution Think Tank; Mohammad Hossein Rajabi Davani, Islamic history expert; Davoud Mahdavi Zadegan, faculty member of the Institute for Humanities and Cultural Studies; Mohammad Rasouli, religious poet; and a group of cultural and media figures.