Photos: Senator Allama Abbas Jafri’s important meeting with Ayatollah Ramazani in Holy Qom

The head of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, along with his delegation, met with Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly in the holy city of Qom, Iran. During the meeting, the two leaders held detailed discussions on various matters. Special attention was given to the challenges faced by Pakistani pilgrims traveling to Iran, and recommendations were made for immediate solutions. Ayatollah Ramazani assured that effective measures would be taken promptly to resolve the issues facing the pilgrims.