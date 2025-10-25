Photos: Meeting of Families of Martyrs from 12-Day War with Secretary-General of AhlulBayt World Assembly

According to AhlulBayt International News Agency – ABNA – A group of children, spouses, fathers, and mothers of martyrs from the 12-day war gathered at the office of the AhlulBayt (a) World Assembly on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 for a meeting. The session was attended by Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a) World Assembly, along with officials from the Legal Department of the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (a) Corps in Qom and the head of the Judiciary Lawyers Center of Qom Province. The purpose of the meeting was to file legal petitions on behalf of the families of the martyrs of the 12-day war and to pursue legal action regarding the damages caused by the conflict, both in domestic and international courts.