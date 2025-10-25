Photos: Meeting of Congress Guests Honoring Mirza Naeini with Ayatollah Ramazani

According to AhlulBayt International News Agency – ABNA – A group of international guests attending the congress commemorating Mirza Naeini from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Lebanon visited the office of the AhlulBayt (a) World Assembly on Wednesday October 22, 2025, where they met and held discussions with Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, the Secretary-General of the Assembly. During the meeting, the participants emphasized the esteemed status and influential role of Mirza Naeini.