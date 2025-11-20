Photos: Representative of Qom's people in Islamic Consultative Assembly meets with Ayatollah Ramezani
AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammad Manan Raeisi, the representative of the people of Qom in the Islamic Consultative Assembly, met and held talks with Ayatollah Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, to strengthen religious and cultural cooperation and emphasize the importance of promoting the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.).
20 November 2025 - 10:50
News ID: 1752350
Source: Abna24
Your Comment