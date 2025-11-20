Photos: Vice President of Pakistan’s Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen visits International AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA)

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat al-Islam Sayyed Ahmad Iqbal Razavi, Deputy Chairman of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, on the Wednesday, November 19, 2025, visited ABNA news agancy. During his tour of various departments of this agency, he answered questions from ABNA journalists regarding the situation of Shia Muslims in Pakistan and the developments in the country.