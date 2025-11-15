Is a Woman's Worth Measured by Her Dowry?

Ahlulbayt (AS) News Agency - ABNA: In many societies today, providing a dowry has become an exclusive duty for the girl and her family. This is while the conduct of the Infallible Imams (peace be upon them), particularly Imam Ali (peace be upon him) who sold his armor to cover marriage expenses, demonstrates the opposite practice. This article, drawing on verses from the Holy Quran and authoritative Shia interpretations, critiques this erroneous culture and elucidates the true status of women in Islam.

The culture of providing a heavy dowry by the girl's family is rooted in incorrect social beliefs that are not only incompatible with Islamic teachings but also call into question the inherent dignity and worth of women. In contrast, Islam has placed the financial responsibility of marriage on the man and has accorded women an exalted status.

The Practical Conduct of Imam Ali (peace be upon him): An Eternal Model

Numerous narrations state that Imam Ali (peace be upon him) sold his armor to provide the dowry and expenses for his marriage to Lady Fatimah (peace be upon her). This action carries several important messages:

The primary responsibility for providing the financial means to start married life lies with the man.

A woman's value is not contingent on property or dowry.

Simplicity and contentment at the beginning of life together are lofty values.

The Status of Women in the Holy Quran

Surah Ar-Rum (30:21):

"And of His signs is that He created for you from yourselves mates that you may find tranquility in them; and He placed between you affection and mercy. Indeed in that are signs for a people who give thought."

In Tafsir al-Mizan, it is stated: This verse emphasizes the equality of men and women in humanity and inherent honor. The word "litaskunū ilayhā" (that you may find tranquility in them) shows that the woman is a source of tranquility for the man, not a means for acquiring material benefits.

Surah An-Nisa (4:1):

"O mankind, fear your Lord, who created you from one soul and created from it its mate and dispersed from both of them many men and women..."

According to Tafsir al-Noor, this verse emphasizes the common origin of the creation of men and women and does not assert any inherent superiority for men.

The Man's Financial Responsibility in Marriage

Surah Al-Baqarah (2:236):

"There is no blame upon you if you divorce women you have not touched nor specified for them an obligation. But give them [a gift of] compensation - the wealthy according to his capability and the poor according to his capability - a provision according to what is acceptable, a duty upon the doers of good."

In Tafsir al-Nemooneh, it is mentioned: This verse confirms the man's financial responsibility even if he has not had any intimate relationship with his wife.

The Inherent Dignity of Women in Islam

Islam affirms the inherent dignity of women and bases their worth on their humanity, faith, and piety, not on the possessions or dowry they bring. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: "Daughters are a source of blessing and mercy."

Negative Consequences of a Dowry-Centered Culture

Turning marriage into a financial transaction.

Imposing economic pressure on the bride's family.

Creating undue expectations in the groom's family.

Undermining the dignity and personality of women.

Delaying the marriage of young people.

The erroneous culture of providing a heavy dowry by the girl's family not only contradicts the conduct of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and the teachings of the Holy Quran, but also ignores the inherent dignity of women, transforming them into a commodity. By emphasizing the man's financial responsibility in marriage and the inherent dignity of women, Islam has provided a sublime model, the realization of which requires a re-examination of social beliefs and a return to pure Islamic values.

References