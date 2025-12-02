Photos: Student journalists from Qom University visit ABNA International News Agency

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of students who are members of the Student Publications Supervisory Committee at Qom International University, including both female and male groups, visited different departments of the ABNA International News Agency in two separate sessions on Monday afternoon (December 1, 2025). The visit aimed to provide student media activists with a closer, hands-on understanding of the professional processes involved in news production and media content creation.
2 December 2025 - 10:22
