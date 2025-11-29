Photos: Acting President of University of Religions and Denominations visits ABNA News Agency

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojjat al-Islam Dr. Mostafa Jafartayyar, Acting President of the University of Religions and Denominations, along with a group of university officials, visited ABNA News Agency in the city of Qom. During the visit, the delegation toured various departments of the agency. A bilateral meeting was then held with ABNA’s section managers to discuss potential areas of cooperation and joint initiatives between the university and the news agency.