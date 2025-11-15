Palestine, a new model for nations' resistance against global imperialism

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Professor Martin Martinelli, professor of contemporary history and the history of Asia and Africa at the University of Buenos Aires, believes that the Palestinians have withstood unprecedented resistance to widespread Israeli violence, from planned famine to direct attacks on the media.

This Argentine writer and anti-Zionist activist describes Palestine as "the main axis of the world outside Western hegemony" in the fight against Israeli colonialism and apartheid.

The hegemony of the official Israeli narrative is collapsing

Martinelli attributes three factors to the breakdown of the Israeli narrative hegemony: a global wave of protests, the release of images and first-hand testimonies on social media, and the efforts of countries to present an independent narrative. According to him, the term “genocide” has now gained media and political legitimacy, and many academics, governments, and international organizations have recognized it.

Global movements and practical pressures have been able to challenge Israel

Sanctions, boycotts, and labor strikes are real examples of global solidarity against Israeli apartheid. The Italian port strike turned into a nationwide strike for Palestine, showing that global movements can pressure the Israeli regime, similar to the boycotts of apartheid-era South Africa.

Spirituality is part of resistance

Martinelli considers spirituality to be one of the pillars of the Palestinian resistance, but he emphasizes that the main issue is not a religious conflict; rather, it is an anti-colonial and anti-imperialist struggle. The official Western narrative tries to portray this confrontation as a religious or cultural tension, while the root of the crisis lies in Israeli policies to separate populations and advance Western influence in the region.

This historic moment could change the future course of the world system and Palestine

In his view, this period is a “historical turning point.” The decline of Western hegemony, the awakening of public opinion, and the role of emerging powers could redraw the future course of the world order and the fate of Palestine.

The Palestinian resistance is not only a historical epic, but has also provided a model for nations and movements in the world outside of Western hegemony to stand up to capitalism, colonialism, and imperialism.

