Ealing Council Marks Islamophobia Awareness Month in London with Focus on Unity and Combating Hate

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ealing Council has joined several other London boroughs, including Barnet and Haringey, in commemorating Islamophobia Awareness Month (IAM) this November, with a focus on tackling hate and strengthening social cohesion.

The annual campaign, launched in 2012, aims to raise awareness about Islamophobia and highlight the positive contributions of Muslims to British society.

This year’s national theme, “Changing the Narrative,” calls on individuals and organizations to challenge stereotypes and misinformation about Muslims and to present an authentic picture of their lives. Organizers of the campaign said their goal is to “promote understanding, counter discrimination, and build a fairer and more inclusive society.”

According to IAM data, in the year ending March 2025, 44 percent of all recorded religion-based hate crimes in England and Wales targeted Muslims—an increase of 19 percent compared to the previous year.

Ealing Council announced that it is working with faith and community leaders to strengthen solidarity and enhance public safety across the borough.

Jasbir Anand, an Ealing councillor, highlighted the vital role Muslims play in shaping the local culture, stating, “This month is not only an opportunity to raise awareness of the impact of Islamophobia and discrimination, but also a time to celebrate the rich culture and faith of Muslim communities and their contribution to the strength of Ealing.”

She added that Ealing is one of the most diverse areas in the country and that its diversity remains its greatest strength.

Gary Malcolm, Leader of the Ealing Liberal Democrats, also expressed concern over the rise in hate crimes and stressed the importance of continued cooperation with local groups to reduce discrimination.

Ealing Council further announced plans to develop a new strategy to tackle hate crimes and invited residents to take part in the public consultation on the initiative before the December 31, 2025, deadline.

