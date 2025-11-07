Islam Eradicates Poverty Sustainably Through Education and Skills Training

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Abdul-Hakeem Abdul-Rasheed, a Muslim scholar from Osun State in Nigeria, emphasized that Islamic teachings, in addition to promoting charity and support for the needy, focus on education and skills training as sustainable means of eradicating poverty. He stated that Islam encourages empowerment rather than dependency.

In an article, Abdul-Rasheed explained that the Quran and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) emphasize finding lasting solutions to poverty, identifying education and vocational training as among the best forms of assistance, which also qualify as sadaqah jariyah (ongoing charity), since their benefits continue even after one’s death.

He added that Islam places great value on knowledge and education, viewing them as powerful tools for improving lives and societies. The Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) said, “The angels and even the fish in the sea pray for the one who teaches beneficial knowledge.”

Highlighting that skills training fosters self-reliance and stability in life, Abdul-Rasheed noted that Islam regards true charity as the kind of assistance that leads to independence, not dependency. He continued that Islam emphasizes methods of aid that create lasting positive change and, through empowering individuals, help unlock their potential for progress.

The founder of the Al-Hakeem Islamic Institute further recalled that early Islamic civilization viewed education not merely as academic learning but as a comprehensive approach to developing both knowledge and skills.

He also urged Muslims to raise their children according to divine teachings, particularly in the area of prayer, so that they may become beneficial members of both their families and society.

