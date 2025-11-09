Nigerian Muslims, Christians condemn Trump’s military threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: Muslim and Christian leaders in Nigeria have jointly condemned threats by US President Donald Trump to launch military action against their country, describing the remarks as “provocative and destructive” to national unity.

According to Algeria’s El Khabar daily, the religious leaders issued joint statements on Sunday warning that Trump’s rhetoric could fuel internal tensions and strengthen extremist groups in Africa’s most populous nation.

Nigeria, nearly evenly divided between a Muslim-majority north and a Christian-majority south, has long faced communal conflicts that have claimed lives across both faiths. Analysts say inflammatory foreign statements risk deepening these divisions.

Recent claims circulating on social media alleging “genocide against Christians” in Nigeria have gained traction among far-right movements in the United States and Europe.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu dismissed such allegations, saying that religious freedom and tolerance are essential principles of his country’s collective identity and will always remain so.

El Khabar noted that in recent years, some separatist groups in southeastern Nigeria have attempted to promote the narrative of Christian persecution to justify their political agendas.

Religious leaders from both faiths urged foreign politicians to avoid comments that could destabilize the country or undermine ongoing efforts to foster unity and peace.

