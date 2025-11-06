Sheikh Zakzaky: Avoid conflict in name of religion

AhlulBayt News Agency: The leader of the Islamic movement, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, has urged Muslims and Christians across the country to avoid anything that could cause conflict in the name of religion or ethnicity.

The cleric made this appeal during a special courtesy visit by a delegation from the Nasarawa community in Kaduna, which included prominent religious leaders from both Islam and Christianity.

Among the delegation were Mr Zakari, the representative of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Chikun Local Government Area; Alhaji Aliyu Mai Lafiya, the Chiroman Nasarawa; Mr Dominic, the chief priest of the Catholic Church in Nasarawa; and Sheikh Alaramma Jabir Muhammad, the Chief Imam of the Nasarawa Friday Mosque.

During the meeting, which was held on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, Sheikh Zakzaky’s office reported that he made a strong call to the public to avoid any form of crisis or provocation that could create division between Muslims and Christians.

He said, “Do not allow yourselves to be dragged into conflict with one another—whether in the name of religion or ethnicity. Live peacefully, unite, and work together for the benefit of all.”

The Sheikh emphasised that Christians are not “infidels,” reminding that Almighty God mentioned them in the Qur’an as “People of the Book.” He said this is a reason why mutual respect, understanding, and good relations should be strengthened among followers of both faiths.

The meeting was seen as a significant step toward promoting unity and interfaith understanding among religious leaders in Nasarawa, a gesture many described as vital to building lasting peace and harmony in Kaduna State and across the country.

....................

End/ 257