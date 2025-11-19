Photos: Shaikh Zakzaky Advises Journalists to Avoid Division in Society

On Tuesday, November 18, 2025, representatives of the Arewa Online Journalists Forum visited Shaikh Zakzaky at his residence in Abuja, Nigeria. The delegation presented to the Sheikh the objectives of the forum and sought his advice to achieve success. In his remarks, the Sheikh advised them to be cautious in disseminating information, ensuring that what they share does not cause division or unrest in society under the name of religion.
19 November 2025 - 10:26
News ID: 1751943
Source: Abna24
