Commemoration of Hazrat Fatima birth anniversary held in Abuja, Nigeria

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of followers of AhlulBayt (a.s.) gathered in Abuja, Nigeria, on Thursday to commemorate the blessed birth anniversary of Sayyeda Fatima (peace be upon her), daughter of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his holy progeny), honored as the Queen of Heaven and Earth.

The event began with prayers and Qur’an recitations, followed by performances from Islamic poets and singers praising the Prophet’s daughter. A children’s quiz on the life of Imam Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was also organized, covering topics such as the year of his demise, his return from exile, and the initiation of International Unity Week. Lectures by male and female scholars highlighted the life of Sayyeda Fatima (s.a.) and her steadfast resistance against tyranny and oppression.

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, attended as the special guest speaker. In his closing remarks, he emphasized Lady Fatima’s virtues of piety, generosity, patience, and her struggle against injustice. He urged African nations to stand against ongoing Israeli crimes in Palestine and Lebanon, stressing that all will be held accountable before God for their role in supporting the oppressed.

The program also included Qur’an recitation, ziyara of Sayyeda Fatima (s.a.), Islamic poetry and songs, and interactive sessions on Imam Khomeini and the concept of resistance.

