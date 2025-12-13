Lebanon Can No Longer Ignore the Suffering of Its Detainees

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The suffering of dozens of Lebanese detainees held in the “Israeli” occupation prisons continues, amid a clear failure by the Lebanese authorities to determine their fate.

Meanwhile, families endure the agony and anxiety of waiting, as the government falls short in exerting the necessary efforts to secure their rights or ensure their safety.

The sister of the wounded detainee Hussein Karaki, speaking to Al-Ahed News, appealed to the Lebanese state to act as a self-respecting nation—one that treats the detainees as sons of this homeland, whose lives and dignity it is responsible for safeguarding, rather than ignoring their suffering.

She further asked, “Does the state even know how many detainees are being held by the Zionist occupation? Or is their fate unknown even to those in power? We know nothing about my wounded, detained brother.”

Karaki’s sister also stressed that the families of the detainees will continue their demands with steadfastness and resolve, saying, “We will raise our voices before all international committees and human rights organizations to intensify pressure on the occupation to protect the detainees and guarantee their human rights, until justice is served and they return safely to their families.”

**************

