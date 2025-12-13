Israeli forces renew attacks on southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces have carried out fresh attacks on southern Lebanon, involving artillery shelling and naval fire, in what constitutes a continued breach of the ceasefire agreement and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli occupation forces launched artillery strikes on multiple locations in southern Lebanon. The report said that Israeli shells targeted the Al-Wazzani area as well as the outskirts of Al-Majidiyah.

According to Mehr, in a separate incident, Israeli naval vessels opened fire on Lebanese fishing boats off the coast of Ras al-Naqoura in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, an Israeli aircraft dropped a bomb near a Lebanese fishing boat, representing another clear violation of the ceasefire arrangements.

.......................

End/ 257