Ansarullah leader deplores Syria rulers stance towards Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Leader of Ansarullah resistance movement of Yemen Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, has denounced the HTS-led regime in Syria headed by Abu Mohemmed Al-Jawlani for seeking relations with Zionist Israeli regime.

Speaking in a televised speech on Wednesday, Al-Houthi said that, "The groups dominating Syria represent one model of the hypocritical, surrendering choice — expressing loyalty to America and throwing themselves into the lap of the Zionist entity."

He stated that the Syrian groups are dependent on America and are trying to establish relations with Israel.

According to him, such groups continue to move closer to Tel Aviv despite Israeli airstrikes and occupation of parts of Syrian territory.

To explain Israel's aggressive nature, the leader of Ansarullah movement referred to Tel Aviv's continuous violation of international agreements and recalled examples from the Gaza war and border tensions in Lebanon.

According to Al-Masirah TV EN website, he added, "One of the clearest indicators of Zionist aggression and criminality is the continued violations of international agreements guaranteed by global parties, as seen today in Gaza and Lebanon."

"The nation must reclaim its mission — upholding justice, defending the oppressed, and confronting tyrants — instead of remaining in dependence and submission to arrogant powers," Al-Houthi said elsewhere.

"The nation must draw inspiration from noble Islamic examples—men and women of high spirituality, clear awareness, and meaningful influence—to restore its human dignity, its faith-based pride, and its global presence," the Yemeni leader further asserted.

He who was speaking on borth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra and the Mother and Woman's Day, added that the Zionist regime has killed thousands of Muslim women.

"The Zionists have massacred thousands of Muslim women in Palestine, including pregnant women, young girls, young women, and elderly women."

......................

End/ 257