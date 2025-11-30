Top Yemeni military commanders address frontline fighters on ‘Independence Day’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s Minister of Defense, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Nasser Al-Atifi, and Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Hassan Al-Madani, affirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces will not remain silent in the face of aggression and hold an unwavering right to defend the nation and “shake the ground beneath the occupiers.”

In a joint congratulatory message to the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, on the 58th Independence Day, the two commanders emphasized that the Armed Forces will “cut every treacherous hand that violates the sovereignty of our homeland, our sanctities, and the rights of our people.”

Addressing the criminal enemies, the message stated, “Let the forces of evil and arrogance—represented by the US, Britain, and their Zionist enemy—know that the decisive moment has drawn near, and their reckoning will be severe and inevitable.”

The statement added that history demonstrates the resilience of free nations and that the struggle waged by Yemen’s forefathers against British occupation continues today through successive generations in defense of the same principles.

On behalf of the Ministry of Defense and frontline forces, the message warned that new aggressors and their local proxies are repeating the mistakes of past occupiers, who ultimately left Yemen defeated.

The commanders stressed that the fate of today’s enemies “will be no different from those who were expelled on this very date, dragging behind them the remnants of defeat.”

The message noted that Yemenis across the north and south have become fully aware of ongoing schemes targeting the nation and that no force can undermine the people’s rising consciousness or break their determination.

The Defense Ministry also expressed appreciation for the Leader’s continued support to the military and state institutions, describing it as motivation to remain steadfast on the path of the martyrs and to defend Yemen’s rights “with full faith and readiness, trusting in Allah until victory is achieved and Yemen regains its honor, strength, and rightful place among nations.”

The statement comes as Yemen marks the 58th anniversary of Independence Day (30 November 1967), commemorating the departure of the last British soldier from Aden.



