Yemenis hold million-man march on Independence Day

AhlulBayt News Agency: Al-Sabaeen Square in the capital Sanaa witnessed this afternoon, Sunday, a massive million-man march under the slogan “Liberation is our choice… and the occupier shall vanish.”

Participants affirmed their continued adherence to the option of resistance and their rejection of all forms of hegemony, renewing their supportive stance toward the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples in the face of continuous aggressions.

The march’s statement noted that the participants renew their “commitment to carrying the banner of Islam and Jihad,” following the path of the Ansar (supporters). The statement stressed high readiness for the upcoming round with the “enemies and their tools,” encompassing military and security levels, alongside official and popular activities and general mobilization programs.

The statement added that the Yemeni popular position is “firm and irreversible,” and that Yemen will remain a supporter of the nation’s causes, foremost among them the Palestinian issue, confirming full solidarity and support for the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples in the face of the challenges they encounter.

The participants in the march also extended congratulations to Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, the President of the Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, Mahdi al-Mashat, and the Yemeni people in general, on the occasion of Evacuation Day (Eid Al-Jalaa), which falls on November 30.

The statement concluded by emphasizing that commemorating this national occasion reminds “all occupying forces that the inevitable end is vanishing, no matter how long the occupation lasts,” viewing the Yemeni liberation experience as a clear message to all peoples struggling for their independence.

.....................

End/ 257