Large-scale demonstrations in Sanaa pledge continued mobilization in support of resistance front

AhlulBayt News Agency: Popular rallies were on Friday held in the province of Sanaa reaffirming their steadfast position in support of Gaza, as well as the full solidarity with Lebanon’s Hezbollah in the face of Israeli and American tyranny.

In the rallies, the participants declared the continued mobilization and readiness for any possible upcoming confrontation, calling on Yemeni youth to speed up participation in open military mobilization courses.

They warned the treacherous Saudi regime against being dragged into any aggression against Yemen.

The rallies condemned the America-supported Zionist entity’s targeting of refugee camps, obstructing the entry of aid, torturing and killing many Palestinian prisoners, in violation of all covenants of the world.

